‘Real good find’: Barry Ferguson thinks Celtic have uncovered a brilliant ‘athlete’ in 24-year-old

Former Rangers hero, Barry Ferguson, has claimed that Celtic have found a gem in Canadian full-back, Alistair Johnston.

Ferguson was speaking about the new four-year contract that the Hoops have given Anthony Ralston when he started speaking about the player that is keeping the Scotland international out of the starting lineup.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s a good backup for Alistair Johnston who’s an athlete.

“Let’s be honest, he has been another real good find for Celtic.”

Alistair Johnston has been one of Celtic’s best signings this year

The Canada international was signed as a direct replacement for former Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic. The Croatian left the club in January to join Union Berlin.

Ange Postecoglou quickly moved in the transfer market before Juranovic left to get his replacement in. Johnston shone in the Qatar World Cup and the rest as they say is history.

His combative nature alongside his passion for the club has instantly endeared him to the Celtic support. And, besides, he is also a really good footballer as well.

It’s incredible to think that Johnston has made only 25 appearances for Celtic. It feels like he has been at the club for years.

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

In that short space of time, the 24-year-old has already won a domestic treble at Celtic and with the club already sitting four points clear at the top, he could be in line for another league title.

With 34 international caps already to his name, Johnston is clearly valued by his national side and he could go on to become one of Canada’s most capped players of all time.

However, the Celtic fans are more concerned at what he does for the club. And right now, Johnston does all his talking on the pitch as he shackles the SPFL strikers and attempts to assert himself among Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

