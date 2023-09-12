‘Mainly because’: Ange Postecoglou pinpoints one key reason why he will always cherish his time at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou will always be held close to the Celtic fans hearts after what he achieved at the club in his two years in charge.

TBR Celtic told this afternoon how the Tottenham boss explained his reasons for leaving Paradise for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and whilst some Celtic fans are still hurting from the move, the massive majority will wish him well in his new venture.

But it seems that Ange still holds the club close to his own heart after confessing that the time he spent at the club remains special for one big reason.

Ange said [TalkSport], “It was a magical time for me. Look, I’ve gone from managing one of the most famous clubs in the world to now one of the biggest.

“I’m living the dream. My two years at Celtic, I don’t need to tell people that, will stay with me forever. Mainly because of the supporters.

“It was a magical couple of years there and I kept saying everyone if you’ve got a bucket list of clubs you want to be involved with, Celtic should be right at the top of that list.”

Ange Postecoglou will revolutionise Spurs

The former Celtic manager will absolutely turn Tottenham Hotspur’s fortunes on the pitch around. The London club are the nearly men of English football.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

They always seem to skirt around the fringes of success but they end up being the bridesmaid and never the bride.

Ange will change that. If he is given the full backing, like he was at Celtic, Postecoglou will instil the right personnel and a winning mentality into a team that, and its fanbase, that has been starved of success for over 20 years.

