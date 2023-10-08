‘Very impressed’: Peter Grant has been blown away by ‘fantastic’ £3.5m Celtic player this season

As we head into the international break, the Celtic fans can do so knowing that their team sit proudly atop the Scottish Premier League.

Seven points clear, Brendan Rodgers‘ men now have some clear daylight between them and their closest rivals.

But there is one player that shone in the eyes of former Celtic hero, Peter Grant. Grant was running the rule over the comprehensive win and it was £3.5m summer signing, Luis Palma, and said that the 23-year-old’s performance really impressed him.

Grant said [Celtic TV], “He’s got that little bit of panache as we talked about and everybody gets the ball to him quickly. He’ll take you on, he’ll move your feet and he passes the ball very well.

“And what I like is that when he does cut inside he wants to deliver or he picks a nice pass in the box. Too many times guys want to cut the ball back.

“He puts the ball into a dangerous area and makes the defenders defend or he sees a nice run. He can pick a pass, he can go by people, so it’s not a bad combination as a winger.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“I think Brendan means over the piece, they’ll get stronger and stronger and stronger. But I’ve been very impressed with him. It’s a fantastic two weeks he’s had so far.”

Palma has been receiving a lot of praise for his performances for Celtic this season. Against Lazio, Palma was unlucky to not have won the match but his goal was ruled off for offside.

Against Motherwell last week, his goal was crucial in Celtic grabbing all three points from the Fir Park side and after his performance yesterday, Palma will have cemented his place in the Celtic team sheet.

Palma can now look forward to international duty with his first Celtic goal under his belt. Confidence will be high and the youngster will be looking forward to the Cuba double-header next week.

