Ian Wright sends message to Jude Bellingham, Arsenal really like him











Ian Wright was a big fan of Jude Bellingham’s performance for Borussia Dortmund yesterday, with Arsenal keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

Dortmund continued their fantastic run of form yesterday, with a 1-0 away win against Hoffenheim.

Bellingham took to Instagram to celebrate his side going top of the Bundesliga.

For the first time in years, there’s finally a title race in the Germany.

Dortmund are certainly in the mix, and Jude Bellingham’s brilliant performances have played a large part in that.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The 19-year-old – who is valued at £89m – has even been handed the captain’s armband on occasions this season.

Bellingham’s performances have attracted interest from Europe’s biggest clubs – and Ian Wright – and Arsenal are thought to like him.

However, it looks likely that the Gunners will be priced out of any move for the midfielder.

With the next transfer window still months away, Bellingham still has plenty of time to concentrate on his time in Germany.

A title win with Dortmund will only increase his value even further.

Wright impressed by Bellingham amid Arsenal interest

The 19-year-old posted on Instagram after full-time, and said: “09/09. Wasn’t easy but got what we came for.”

Ian Wright loved what he saw from Bellingham, and send three love heart emojis as a reply.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reacts to Jude Bellingham’s performance. Cr. (judebellingham) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

With each passing match Bellingham impresses in, he looks more likely to be on the move this summer.

Liverpool manage Jurgen Klopp has made the midfielder his top priority.

With the Reds looking unlikely to be in the Champions League next season, that could make Arsenal a more attractive prospect.

Finding the money for Bellingham might be difficult for Arsenal, but Wright is among the many people connected with the club who love him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo look like more viable additions this summer.

Their asking price will still be very hefty, but nothing like what Dortmund will demand for Bellingham.

He would take the Gunners to another level if they somehow found the cash to make a bid for him.

But right now, both club and player have unlikely title challenges to concentrate on.

