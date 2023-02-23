'That'll be very disappointing': Rio Ferdinand suggests there's no chance £89m player signs for Liverpool now











Rio Ferdinand has now suggested that Jude Bellingham won’t be considering a move to Liverpool any time sooner.

Ferdinand was speaking on BT Sport after the first round of Champions League last-16 ties.

It was a tough round of matches of the Premier League teams, with all four failing to win.

Liverpool suffered the heaviest defeat of the week, throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 5-2 to Real Madrid.

The visitors scored five unanswered goals as they all-but-booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

Even manager Jurgen Klopp suggested at the full-time that the tie was over in an effort to take any further pressure off his players.

Ferdinand has suggested that Tuesday’s defeat won’t be what puts Jude Bellingham off a move to Liverpool.

He credits the teenager’s intelligence and believes he’ll see past one poor result.

However, the club’s current trajectory is particularly encouraging, and that could play a much bigger part in his decision.

Ferdinand suggests Liverpool isn’t on Bellingham’s radar

Asked about the England star’s future, Ferdinand said: “I think Jude Bellingham’s intelligent enough not to look at one game in isolation, he’ll be looking at the bigger picture.

“What does the next 12 months look like at Liverpool? What kind of impact can I have at Liverpool?

“I think if we said a year ago, or six months ago, I don’t think Jude Bellingham even questions Liverpool’s trajectory or where they’re going, because they were in a different place.

“At the moment, I don’t think Liverpool are going to be on his radar and that will be very disappointing for Liverpool fans.

“I think the clubs in transition at the moment, the clubs in the process of being sold or is up for sale, or whatever that looks like.

“The more important thing is that the team doesn’t seem to be functioning in the right way, and there’s a transition in terms of players in the team.

“There’s some old players there that are going to need to be shifted and moved on, and some young players brought in.

“Does he come into that? Or does he go into a team that looks like they’re going to win right now?

“Real Madrid have to be top of the list at the moment.”

Dortmund wonderkid Bellingham has big decision to make this summer

It’s safe to say Bellingham is going to have plenty of options to choose from if he decides to leave Dortmund this summer.

ESPN have suggested that Bellingham could leave Dortmund for £89m this summer, but that feels like an undervaluation.

Football Transfers believe Liverpool will have the money to sign Bellingham this summer, although Ferdinand suggests he may no longer be interested.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will both be considering a move for the teenager, and are in much better positions that Liverpool right now.

However, the chance to lead Jurgen Klopp’s next project may be a tempting one for the talented midfielder.

