Ian Rush left applauding Stefan Bajcetic after Liverpool win











Ian Rush was very impressed with Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic after yesterday’s record-breaking victory.

Even the most confident Liverpool fan wouldn’t have imagined last night’s score line when the final whistle blew.

Stefan Bajcetic took to Instagram after the match as the Reds put seven past Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp made a big call before kick-off to start Harvey Elliott ahead of the ‘unbelievable’ 18-year-old.

Elliott put in one of the best performances in a Liverpool shirt and certainly justified the call.

The former Fulham man set up Darwin Nunez’s first goal that began the second-half rout.

He was eventually replaced by Curtis Jones in the final moments, but was heavily involved in everything good Liverpool did.

Bajcetic came on for Jordan Henderson with the result already wrapped up.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The teenager has been one of Liverpool’s best players since the World Cup break.

He’s impressed the likes of Alan Shearer and Rafa Benitez, and is a fixture in the Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush was left applauding Bajcetic for another strong cameo at Anfield.

The midfielder is only going from strength to strength at the club right now.

Ian Rush left applauding Liverpool wonderkid Bajcetic

After the match, Stefan Bajcetic posted a message on Instagram, simply reading: “History made.”

Ian Rush replied to his post, and simply applauded Bajcetic for his latest Liverpool performance.

Ian Rush applauds Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic. Cr. (stefanbajcetic) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Bajcetic has a huge future ahead of him, and has already proved he’s capable of playing at the highest level.

He looked slightly out of his depth against Real Madrid in the Champions League, but so did many of his more senior teammates.

Jurgen Klopp has successfully developed many young talents throughout his managerial career.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 18-year-old has had Klopp off his feet on the touchline at times with his performances.

Liverpool have a good mixture of youth and experience in the squad right now, but few players at their peak.

Bajcetic still has plenty of time to improve, which is already a scary thought.

With the international break coming up, he could return to Anfield with his first senior cap too.

