Klopp told he has an 'unbelievable' 18-year-old in his ranks at Liverpool











Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been tipped to potentially be “the bargain of the decade” if he continues to thrive.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that the Reds teenager has been “unbelievable” and integral to the Anfield side’s upturn in form.

Liverpool head into tonight’s meeting with Crystal Palace hoping to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Reds overcame Merseyside rivals Everton on Monday 13 February before beating Newcastle last weekend.

Bajcetic has become a regular for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, making 15 senior appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool paid Celta Vigo a reported £224,000 to bring him to Anfield in 2020.

And Jones feels the Reds struck gold in landing Bajcetic, considering his talent and upward trajectory.

“He’s been unbelievable. To be honest, he’s pretty much been the platform for this change that we’ve seen in Liverpool.

“We keep saying ‘why have Liverpool turned the corner?’ and the only obvious change that you could point at is that this guy has been a part of it.

“At the moment, he’s looking like the bargain of the decade if he ends up becoming an integral part of this Liverpool team.”

With Bajcetic now an established first-teamer, it would be surprising not to see him start against Palace tonight.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The hero Liverpool needed

Liverpool seem to have a knack of uncovering top talents amid personnel crises and on-pitch adversity.

When they had their defensive crisis two years ago, the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams stepped up.

This season, Liverpool have struggled in midfield, and Bajcetic has come to the fore.

The Reds will obviously need to bolster their ranks in the summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

However, Bajcetic’s emergence not only means they’re not in such disarray now, but they’ve also kickstarted the career of one of the midfield talents of the next decade.