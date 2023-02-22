Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Stefan Bajcetic display











Alan Shearer has praised Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic for his work-rate during their defeat to Real Madrid, but feels the youngster was taught a lesson on the night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men fell to a disappointing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid at Anfield after a superb second-half display from the La Liga champions.

The Reds were hoping to exact revenge after losing the Champions League final against Carlo Ancelotti’s men last year and they got off to a brilliant start.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead inside the opening 14 minutes of the game. But after Vinicius Jr grabbed one back for Madrid, they were completely outsmarted by the reigning champions.

Klopp stuck with the midfield three of Bajcetic, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – which has served him well over the past couple of weeks.

Bajcetic gave the ball away just moments before Alisson Becker’s costly error for Madrid’s second goal. The 18-year-old has been exceptional in the middle of the park for Liverpool recently and despite struggling against the likes of Luka Modric, Shearer has praised the youngster for his work-rate.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Shearer praises Bajcetic work-rate

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Shearer singled out Bajcetic for praise due to his refusal to give up on the night.

“It was a lesson for Stefan Bajcetic in how it could and should be done but he tried hard, worked hard and never gave up,” the Newcastle United legend said.

“However, he is in there with some of the best in there tonight, it was always going to be difficult for him.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Bajcetic has arguably been one of Liverpool’s better players over the past few weeks, but he was handed a tough task in facing the experience of Madrid’s midfield last night.

The youngster will undoubtedly take plenty away from the game and it’s testament to his attitude that he didn’t stop working hard after Liverpool fell behind.

Klopp had seemingly found the right balance in midfield over the past couple of games, but their trio in the middle of the park struggled to deal with the likes of Modric on the night.

