Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp stood to applaud Stefan Bajcetic at Anfield











The Athletic reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stood to applaud Stefan Bajcetic after a moment in the second-half against Everton last night.

Klopp will be relieved after his side picked up a 2-0 win against Everton last night to end a dismal run of form.

The Reds looked back to their best at Anfield and completely dominated the game. Liverpool’s midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Bajcetic were particularly impressive on the night.

Liverpool have struggled in the middle of the park this season but Klopp may have found the right balance in the trio. And the German boss was clearly impressed with Bajcetic’s efforts in the second-half.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Klopp applauds Bajcetic sliding tackle

Bajcetic has been a shining light for Liverpool over the past few weeks and he put in a Man of the Match display last night.

The 18-year-old won the ball back for Liverpool’s second goal of the evening, then put in a crunching tackle which impressed Klopp later in the half.

The German boss applauded the youngster after he made a sliding challenge right in-front of him during the second-half, according to The Athletic.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bajcetic seems to have nailed down his place in Klopp’s side after some promising performances over the past month.

At just 18-years-old, the Spaniard looks set to have a bright future ahead of him at Anfield.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be keen to address their midfield over the coming transfer windows, but they seemingly have a gem of their own to take up one the spaces in Klopp’s midfield three.

The Spaniard got the nod over Naby Keita last night and he certainly repaid the faith Klopp placed in him.

Klopp will probably be keen to stick with the trio who started in midfield last night after both Henderson and Fabinho both put in improved performances.

The Reds face a difficult trip to Newcastle on Saturday but they should head into the clash full of confidence after a huge win over their Merseyside rivals.

Show all