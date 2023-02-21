Rafa Benitez says Liverpool have an outstanding 18-year-old youngster in their ranks











Rafa Benitez has praised Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic ahead of tonight’s Champions League first leg clash with Real Madrid.

Bajcetic has been one of the few positives for the Reds throughout a disappointing season and looks set for the biggest game of his career tonight.

Liverpool host the side who beat them 1-0 in last season’s final as they resume European action on the back of two consecutive 2-0 wins.

Former Reds boss Benitez previewed the game for the Times and picked out the 18-year-old for praise as well as sharing what he would say to the midfielder pre-match.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Benitez praises Bajcetic

He said: “This could be the biggest game of Stefan Bajcetic’s young career, but that does not seem as if it will worry him.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will speak to Bajcetic any more than he normally would before a game.

“If, as a manager, you do things differently, then that could make the player nervous. He will simply tell him to be himself and perform how he has been performing.

“From the displays I have seen, he is tactically good, takes up good positions in midfield and can anticipate what is going on. He will help Liverpool’s press.”

Bajcetic has such poise and quality on the ball but he will be tested more sternly than he has ever been before when Madrid come to town.

Their midfield is so experienced and elite, even accounting for the departure of Casemiro to join Manchester United in the summer.

Liverpool need a good result to take to the Bernabeu, and we all expect one of those famous Anfield European atmospheres to help the team get exactly that tonight.