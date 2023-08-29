‘The only one’: Neil Lennon claims 22-year-old is the only Celtic player who looks like he’s really trying right now

Neil Lennon has been running the rule over Celtic and their poor performances so far and has highlighted the one player that he believes gets early season pass marks.

The former Hoops manager was reviewing Saturday’s draw against St Johnstone when he praised Celtic’s 22-year-old midfielder, Matt O’Riley, for his performances for the club.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “Looking at the chances, the goalkeeper was great for St Johnstone on Saturday, but all chances fell to [Matt] O’Riley and he could have had a hattrick.

“He looks the only one at the minute who’s got the bit between the teeth and looks like he’s a threat.”

Matt O’Riley looks resurgent at Celtic

O’Riley has been an excellent signing for Celtic since joining in January of 2022. The former MK Dons man has made 76 appearances in total for the Parkhead side and has scored 10 goals and created 17 assists.

The Danish u21 international did have a spell last season where he had to sit on the sidelines due to the form of Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy, but under Brendan Rodgers, he seems to have found a new lease of life despite the whole team performing poorly.

O’Riley has already netted twice and created one in four appearances for Celtic and, as Lennon says, he does seem like the only player in the green and white hoops that is giving their all.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

With Celtic looking to add more quality to the team before the transfer window closes on Friday, Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that O’Riley’s good form will continue for Sunday’s crucial first Glasgow Derby of the season.

Celtic go into the match still top of the league but a defeat at Ibrox would compound a miserable start to the season despite there being still 34 games to play.

However, with Rodgers expected to make further additions to his side before Sunday’s derby, a few new faces may give the team and the supporters a much-needed boost ahead of the short trip to Ibrox.

