Gabby Agbonlahor can't see any reason why Harry Kane would want to be at Tottenham











Gabby Agbonlahor has now admitted he can’t see why Harry Kane would want to stay at Tottenham Hotspur.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (8/3 8:39am) about the England captain’s future.

The season is starting to draw to a close, and there’s plenty of speculation surrounding some key figures at Spurs.

Antonio Conte’s future is up in the air, and many Tottenham players think he might be leaving.

A report from The Times suggests that defeat tonight in the Champions League could be the last straw for the Italian.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Harry Kane is another key member of Tottenham personnel whose future is uncertain.

His contract runs out next summer, and Manchester United are reportedly confident they could sign the forward.

Losing their talisman would be a huge blow for Spurs, who rely so heavily on his goals and assists.

Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted that he’s not sure why Kane would decide to stay at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old may have achieved everything he can at his boyhood club.

Agbonlahor questions Kane’s future at Tottenham

Speaking on TalkSPORT about England and Tottenham’s record goalscorer, Agbonlahor said:

“Harry Kane’s got to leave in the summer, and if he doesn’t, and he signs a new deal, you’ve got to question Harry Kane.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“If I’m him, I’m going to Manchester United, I’ll break Alan Shearer’s record by staying in the Premier League, he has to go.

“Why would he want to stay? I don’t understand. I know he loves Spurs, he’s broken the record there already for goals.

“But if you’re Harry Kane, you’re going away with England, and you’ve got players that have won a Champions League and banter about it, ‘oh what have you won?’.

“Harry Kane will be thinking, ‘I’m probably the best player here, why am I not winning trophies’.

“He’s at a club where they rest him for a game in the FA Cup, they’ve taken Sheffield United lightly, and they’ve been turned over.

“Harry Kane signing a new deal just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Decision time for Spurs and Kane

The Telegraph believe that Daniel Levy has set a £100m asking price for Harry Kane should he decide against signing a new deal.

It’s a very large fee for a player who will turn 30 before the start of next season.

Kane will be desperate to win a trophy during his time at Spurs, but he may not be in a position to wait forever.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

If Conte does leave, who comes in to replace him could have a huge bearing on whether he decides to stay.

Agbonlahor firmly believes that Kane has to leave Tottenham for the good of his career.

A Champions League exit tonight may create further doubt about his future at the club.

Show all