Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is increasingly likely to leave before the end of the season if Spurs get knocked out of the Champions League tomorrow night, according to The Times.

Conte is set to return to the touchline for the clash against AC Milan tomorrow after recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy.

Spurs will face the task of coming back from 1-0 down after they suffered defeat against Stefano Pioli’s men in the first-leg at the San Siro.

The north Londoners are coming off the back of a miserable week after crashing out of the FA Cup to Sheffield United, before suffering a 1-0 defeat against Wolves on Saturday.

Conte’s future at Spurs grows increasingly uncertain by the day, with The Athletic reporting that many of his players believe he will leave at the end of the season.

Of course, the Italian’s contract is set to run until the end of the campaign and there has been little indication that he is willing to extend his stay in north London.

And if Tottenham fail to beat AC Milan tomorrow night, it seems that he could even leave before his contract expires.

Conte could leave before the end of the season

The Times reports that if Spurs are knocked out of the Champions League tomorrow night, it will increase the likelihood of Conte leaving before the end of the season.

The outlet notes that Conte’s time spent in Italy recovering from surgery has only strengthened his desire to return to his homeland.

TBR View: Conte looking more and more likely to leave Spurs

Despite the fact that Conte hasn’t been on the touchline for the past few games, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Tottenham.

The Italian has made it evidently clear that he wishes to return to his homeland in the future and after a difficult year on a personal level for the Spurs boss, it seems pretty clear that he won’t be managing in the Premier League next season.

There’s no doubt that Conte is a ‘world-class‘ manager, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in north London after such a promising start to his time at Spurs.

