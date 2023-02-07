Daniel Levy wants £100m for Tottenham star this summer











Daniel Levy wants £100 million for Harry Kane this summer if the striker decides against signing a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Kane’s future is going to be a talking point amongst the Premier League heavyweights throughout the next few months. Of course, he has just become Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer with his winner against Manchester City.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The crunch time is coming. Kane’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of next season. So if he decides he does not want to sign an extension, this coming summer represents the final chance to receive a massive fee for the 29-year-old.

Levy wants £100m for Harry Kane this summer

There is interest. The Telegraph notes that Manchester United are admirers.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Times recently reported that Kane will not be sold to a Premier League rival. And The Telegraph is now suggesting that Levy would prefer to let him go abroad.

Interestingly, the report adds that Levy would want £100 million for Kane from a Premier League rival this summer. So it would appear that the door may not be completely shut on the idea of selling him to another English club.

That price will present a dilemma to some of the interested sides. From a financial point of view, a move may not make a lot of sense.

He turns 30 in the summer. And he could be available on a free transfer in less than 18 months.

However, it is Harry Kane. He is Tottenham’s leading goalscorer. He is on the cusp of achieving the same feat for England. And he now has 200 goals under his belt in the Premier League.

You are guaranteeing goals. He is showing no signs of slowing down at this stage of his career. His record is ‘incredible‘.

So it will be fascinating to see if a club comes calling with a £100 million bid.