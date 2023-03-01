Gabby Agbonlahor says Declan Rice will join Arsenal this summer











Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has now predicted that West Ham United star Declan Rice will choose Arsenal over Chelsea this summer.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (1/3 6:42am) and discussing the 24-year-old’s future.

Declan Rice is one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League right now.

A vital player for both club and country, it seems as though his time at the London Stadium is coming to an end.

He admitted during the World Cup that it was his ambition to play Champions League football very soon.

That’s something he simply won’t be able to achieve at West Ham.

Right now, they’ll be more concerned about Premier League survival than European qualification.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal are keen admirers of Rice, and are in the market for a player in his position.

Moves for Moises Caicedo and Douglas Luiz both fell through in the last two transfer windows

Mikel Arteta’s side will have to try again in the summer to sign that desired midfielder.

Agbonlahor now believes Rice would prefer a move to Arsenal over boyhood club Chelsea.

The project being built at The Emirates may be impossible to ignore for the ‘world class’ England international.

Agbonlahor predicts Rice to choose Arsenal this summer

Asked by TalkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil about the midfielder, Agbonlahor said: “I think he would rather Chelsea maybe, he was there as a kid, but he got let go.

“You’ve got Enzo Fernandez there, that they’ve just signed. They’ve got a lot of midfielders Chelsea, and the way Arsenal are playing at the moment, he might look at the project under Arteta and think ‘Why not?’

“’I could go in there, Jorginho isn’t going to be playing much, Thomas Partey is always injured’, Declan Rice gets into that side, he keeps his place, he keeps those two players out probably next season.

“So, I think Declan Rice will join Arsenal.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A recent report from Ben Jacobs suggested Arsenal are in pole position to sign Rice this summer.

The Gunners are in a brilliant position in the league, and have an exciting crop of talent to choose from.

Rice would go into the squad as one of the more experienced players, and would likely be seen as a leader by Arteta.

He would provide serious competition for both Partey and Granit Xhaka if he did make the move in the summer.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Agbonlahor’s prediction comes true and Declan Rice becomes a Gunner in the summer.

