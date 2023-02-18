Manchester City working behind the scenes to sign Declan Rice ahead of Arsenal











Manchester City are working behind the scenes on potential new midfielders and could move to beat Arsenal to signing Declan Rice.

Rice is set to be the subject of a bidding war this summer. Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be the two main clubs wanting to sign the England man. However, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United also hold an interest.

And now, according to 90Min, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City could also put their hat in the ring to sign Rice.

90Min reports that City are working hard behind the scenes as they plan a midfield overhaul. It’s suggested that Kalvin Phillips faces an uncertain future, while Ilkay Gundogan is another who is also known to be potentially on the move.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola is said to be a fan of Rice’s ability to get from box to box. Dubbed ‘world class‘ by Ian Wright for a recent West Ham performance, Rice is set to fetch over £100m in the summer window.

Rice is thought to be open to finally leaving the Hammers this summer. The England star is keen on playing Champions League football. That, of course, could throw a spanner in the works for clubs like Liverpool or Chelsea.

City, meanwhile, can offer that to Rice, not to mention a healthy contract.

TBR’s View: Rice would be superb at Manchester City

Once again, it looks like Arsenal are going to be facing problems in attracting their biggest transfer targets. Declan Rice is the one they want but it looks like others are going for it as well.

City are always an attractive proposition for any player. The chance to work with Guardiola. The chance to win trophies. And of course, the chance to get a huge contract on big money.

Rice faces a big choice this summer. But if City do come knocking, he’ll find it hard to say no.