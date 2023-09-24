‘Crying out for’: Andy Walker suggests Brendan Rodgers is now trying to fix one key problem in Celtic squad

Celtic’s transfer business has been heavily scrutinised over the past few weeks. The club’s apparent failure to strengthen two key areas has come under fire from certain sections of the Celtic fans.

The left-back and goalkeeping positions are two areas of the team that were rumoured to be a priority for Brendan Rodgers this summer.

But as it stands, the Celtic manager didn’t bring in a new face for those areas and opted instead to bring in reinforcements for centre-back and the attacking areas.

But former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, believes Rodgers is looking to strengthen a different area of the team and it is one area that Celtic have more than enough bodies in.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “When I looked at the makeup of the side and the camera was shooting along the squad, I mean Matt O’Riley’s physically impressive. He’s got good height. There’s not many others.

“I mean Lagerbielke and Scales, but everyone else is quite small. I think Brendan Rodgers would like a bit more experience, a bit more physicality, and a bit more drive.

“Maybe another quality midfield player to complement the quality that we know is there in Callum McGregor, the captain.

“But I think when you when you listen to him earlier [Brendan Rodgers], I think that’s what he’s crying out for. A bit more quality, more experience and he maybe didn’t get it.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

There is no doubt that the size of Celtic’s squad comes into focus whenever the team are defending or attacking corner kick set-pieces.

On Tuesday night against Feyenoord, the height of the team came sharply into focus when the wall failed to do its job against the Dutch side’s opening free-kick goal.

However, the defensive midfield options do leave a lot to be desired. Tomoki Iwata has fallen sharply out of the team and Hyeokkyu Kwon is nowhere to be seen so far this season.

Whether Rodgers is of a mind to add another midfielder will probably depend on shipping one or two players out as that area of the squad, regardless of the quality, is already well stocked up.

