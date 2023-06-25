Spurs now on verge of making ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old their next signing after £25m bid

Tottenham Hotspur are very close to sealing a deal for Edmond Tapsoba after making a £25 million bid for the defender this summer.

That is according to a report from the Sunday People (25/6; page 61), which suggests that the Burkina Faso international is set to follow Dejan Kulusevski in signing for Spurs in this window.

Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Edmond Tapsoba has emerged as a key target for Ange Postecoglou’s men in recent days. It is no surprise to see Tottenham strengthen at the back after such a disappointing campaign last year.

Tottenham very close to signing Tapsoba

And Tapsoba appears to be on the verge of filling that void this summer. The Sunday People (25/6; page 61) reports that a source close to Tottenham suggested that a deal for the 24-year-old is now very close.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tapsoba is likely to be followed by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The report notes that a £15.6 million move for the Empoli goalkeeper has been verbally agreed.

It is encouraging for Tottenham to see the club act swiftly in this window. Obviously, their managerial hunt did not appear to be go exactly to plan.

However, Postecoglou is now through the door. And he seems to have wasted little time to get down to business in the transfer market.

The deal for Kulusevski was surely in little doubt. But it seems that two new faces are now on the verge of following him through the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium entrance.

And Tapsoba looks to be a really smart addition. The official Bundesliga website noted that he has ‘exceptional’ passing ability. And he is superb in the air.

If Postecoglou can get the right players in for his system, next year could be really exciting for Tottenham fans. And Tapsoba certainly seems to fit the bill.