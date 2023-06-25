Tottenham reportedly want £13m CB Guardiola has deemed ‘fast and strong’

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the process of bolstering their ranks ahead of the new season.

Guglielmo Vicario is reportedly heading to Spurs and there are other players the club is pursuing.

One area new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will want to strengthen is in defence.

Last season, the Spurs back line proved flimsy far too many times as the club endured a tough season.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham have their sights on Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

In a boost for Spurs, they also claim that the 25-year-old “wants to leave”.

Adarabioyo only has one year remaining on his contract, so his club must sell now if they want a decent fee.

In terms of a price tag, it has been reported that Fulham are looking for up to £13million for the 6ft 5in defender.

Our view

Adarabioyo is a good player who looks like he has a lot to offer Tottenham were he to move to N17.

He’s obviously Premier League-proven and has helped a newly-promoted team punch above its weight.

Adarabioyo also has plenty of great physical and mental traits, as Pep Guardiola said – as per Goal.com – in 2021.

“He is fast, strong in the air, and has the quality to look forward behind the line for the next pass,” Guardiola said. “He definitely has a future in the first team.

“He is a nice guy, his mind is open, he listens, he trains every day like it’s the last training of his life and I like to work with these kinds of players a lot.”

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Best of all, £13million is a very modest price for a player of his talent, experience and age. As per Guardiola’s comments, he also sounds like a manager’s dream.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Tottenham finally have the ball rolling in the transfer market and they have a lot of work to do.