Inter Milan are now keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris this summer.

A report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has outlined Inter Milan’s search for a new goalkeeper.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Hugo Lloris’s time at Tottenham is coming to an end.

The veteran Frenchman gave an interview earlier in the summer suggesting it was time for a new challenge.

After more than a decade at Spurs, the £100,000-a-week goalkeeper could finally move on.

Tottenham have already acted on this and look set to sign Empoli star Guglielmo Vicario.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

He’s set to sign for around £16m after impressing in Serie A last year.

Lloris could now be on his to Italy, with Inter Milan keen on signing the Tottenham legend.

The goalkeeper merry-go-round is starting to turn, with Inter’s first-choice keeper Andre Onana linked with Chelsea.

Spurs won’t want to do their London rivals a favour, but considering Lloris could leave on a free transfer in 12 months, won’t want to lose out on a potential fee this summer.

Inter Milan want Tottenham captain Lloris

The report from Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Lloris and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas are both on Inter Milan’s radar.

They suggest that Vicario’s imminent arrival at Spurs would allow the Frenchman to move on in the coming weeks.

Many Tottenham fans will be sad to see Lloris leave but accept that it’s time to move on.

It’s a shame that his final appearance for the club could end up being their disastrous trip to Newcastle.

Lloris conceded five goals in just 21 minutes as Cristian Stellini made a change to Tottenham’s defensive set-up.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 36-year-old was substituted at half-time and didn’t play again that season after picking up an injury.

Fraser Forster deputised well, but it makes sense for Ange Postecoglou to bring in a new goalkeeper ahead of the season starting.

A move to Inter Milan would mean Lloris returning to the Champions League after Tottenham missed out last season.

Whether he’s still a good enough goalkeeper to help Inter potentially challenge for the Serie A title is yet to be seen.

However, regardless of his destination, it looks very unlikely that Lloris will still be at the club next season.