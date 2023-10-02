‘Got to be honest’: Mark Wilson stunned 31-year-old Celtic player was picked to start vs Motherwell

Celtic’s win over Motherwell at the weekend brought a lot of joy to the supporters. A last-minute goal always does that but the manner that Celtic did it, well, it was just amazing.

However, the win didn’t mask the fact that Celtic didn’t strengthen a key area of the team and Mark Wilson highlighted that prior to the Fir Park kick-off.

Why Mark Wilson was surprised at Scott Bain playing for Celtic

Joe Hart found himself suspended for this fixture against The Steelmen. His red card against Livingston meant he sat this one out and Brendan Rodgers was forced to choose between Scott Bain and Ben Siegrist.

The Celtic manager opted to go for Bain and it was a decision that stunned the former Celtic defender.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “Well, I’ve got to be honest. I thought his days were numbered at Celtic and I thought that might have been his last performance [against Hibs last season] just because of how poor it was and how far he was out of the picture.

“And I believe if it was Ange Postecoglou I don’t think you’d see much of Scott Bain. However, Brendan Rodgers has a history with Scott Bain when he brought him in and he gave me his debut at Ibrox.

“And he played him in big games after that. He likes Scott Bain because he’s useful with the ball at his feet.

“However, he’s had a Celtic career that spanned a length of time and he’s been successful within that. But a backup goalkeeper or someone to rival Joe Hart was needed in the summer and they didn’t go for it and now they find themselves going back to Scott Bain.”

Rodgers will need to address the goalkeeping situation at Celtic – opinion

I’ve said it time and again on TBR Celtic. The Joe Hart question will need to be looked at by the Celtic manager.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Either sign him on for another year or go out and get another top-quality keeper who can come in as our number one.

Although we got away with it on Saturday, Scott Bain, or Ben Siegrist for that matter, will not cut it as being Celtic’s first-choice keeper.

Bain showed against Livingston that he is still liable for a mistake and as for Siegrist, Celtic fans don’t know what he can do as he has only featured twice since signing for the club last summer.

Celtic have the money to spend all they need to do is identify a player and go and get him. Because not spending serious money on this key area of the team could cost the club in the long run.

In other news, ‘Looking to get’: Pundit says ‘magnificent’ 22-year-old Celtic player is worth £20m