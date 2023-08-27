BBC reporter shares what he witnessed from the Celtic support after draw vs St Johnstone

Celtic’s draw against St Johnstone was one that was unexpected by the supporters at Parkhead yesterday afternoon.

Facing the team at the bottom of the league who hadn’t registered their first goal of the new league campaign, never mind a point, should have pointed to a comfortable win for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Especially after needing a point to prove from last week’s shock cup exit to Kilmarnock.

But it wasn’t to be for the Bhoys as the Perth side’s defence held firm and two points were dropped by Rodgers’ men.

The fans were, rightfully, unhappy and the chorus of boos that rang out was heard loud and clear. But what wasn’t witnessed by fans not at the match was the supporters’ reaction when the players did their obligatory walk around the pitch to thank the fans for their support.

BBC journalist, Alasdair Lamont, shared the reaction he saw from the fans at full time and it didn’t make for good listening. Especially for Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Lamont said [BBC Sportsound], “I just watched the Celtic players and manager do what you might normally call a lap of honour by going around the Celtic Park playing surface and clapping the fans who had stayed to the end.

“And when they got to the area where the Green Brigade stand they were met with, what I would say, was a good deal of anger from about a hundred or so fans.

“I guess most of that was probably directed at the manager. If you remember that there were certainly sections of that element of the support who weren’t exactly enamoured about the reappointment of Rodgers and it was certainly felt this afternoon after they failed to clinch all three points.”

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Just three games into the season and the fans are already venting their anger at what they have witnessed from Rodgers’ side.

In one hand, you have to have some degree sympathy for the Celtic manager. A raft of injuries to some of his best players have left Rodgers slightly hamstrung.

But on the other, the backup options he has at his disposal should have enough about them to see off teams like St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

With a week to go till Celtic go to Ibrox to face Rangers, the supporters will be hoping that Rodgers has a few transfer tricks up his sleeve as the team does need a fresh injection of quality to get performances and results back on track.

