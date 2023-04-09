Glenn Hoddle seriously impressed by Matheus Nunes goal yesterday amid Liverpool interest











Glenn Hoddle was seriously impressed by Liverpool target Matheus Nunes’s goal against Chelsea yesterday.

Hoddle was covering Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 win yesterday on BT Sport, as Frank Lampard made his latest managerial debut.

Matheus Nunes’s goal decided the contest, and it was a finish worthy of earning his side three points.

From a tight angle, the 24-year-old didn’t even bother taking a touch, as he rifled the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was a phenomenal strike that required impressive technique.

It was the central midfielder’s first league goal since arriving in England in the summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Wolves beat a host of clubs to sign Nunes, including Liverpool, who had been scouting him for years.

Liverpool are in the market for at least one central midfielder this summer.

They’ve made it clear that their main target is Jude Bellingham, but they’re not the only team trying to sign the impressive teenager.

Judging by Hoddle’s reaction to Nunes’s goal, Liverpool should be considering him even more carefully.

It’s one of the best strikes seen in the Premier League this season.

Hoddle loved Liverpool target Nunes’s goal yesterday

Commentating on Wolves’s vital win over Chelsea yesterday, Hoddle said on BT Sport Score (7/4 3:31pm): “What a volley this is! What a goal, Nunes.

“The ball’s played from Podence into the box, it gets cleared by Koulibaly, but it drops beautifully for him.

“He’s really at an acute angle, it’s a wonderful, wonderful strike. It’s a fabulous goal, it’s set up beautifully from the angle, he cuts across it, and wow.

“It’s a little bit Van Basten-ish isn’t it in the Euros? Wow, what a strike.”

The £40m midfielder may end up leaving Molineux just a year after arriving.

An impressive dribbler and capable of contributing in and out of possession, Nunes has years ahead of him to only get better.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool were even considering moving for Nunes in January, but stuck with their current options.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and potentially James Milner all leaving Liverpool, reinforcements are needed.

After Hoddle’s fine praise, Liverpool could do a lot worse than moving for Nunes this summer.

Show all