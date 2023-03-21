Liverpool think Matheus Nunes has real potential - journalist











Liverpool see Matheus Nunes as a potential midfield option for the summer, with journalist James Pearce telling The Athletic that the Reds feel that the Wolves star has real potential.

From the outside, it is a little tricky to see why Liverpool would want Nunes after his year at Molineux. He is yet to score a goal for Wolves. And his last 90 minute appearance for Julen Lopetegui’s men actually came in the win over Jurgen Klopp’s side at the start of February.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Nunes was actually sent off without kicking a ball at the weekend. He received a red card from the bench in stoppage-time of Wolves’ loss to Leeds United.

Liverpool think Matheus Nunes has real potential

Nevertheless, it seems that he could be on the move in the summer. Reports from The Telegraph in January claimed that Liverpool are working on a potential deal for Nunes ahead of the next window.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And it appears that their interest has not gone anywhere. Pearce was asked by a Liverpool fan to shed light on their links with Nunes. And he suggested that they are indeed still admirers of the midfielder.

“There was a lot of talk about Liverpool signing Nunes last summer,” he told The Athletic. “I reported at the time that wasn’t a deal they were looking to pursue during that window and he ended up going from Sporting Lisbon to Wolves for around £40million.

“However, he’s highly regarded by the club and he’s an option for this summer. You’re right, his numbers aren’t great but, at the age of 24, they believe he’s got real potential.”

Reds may be hoping to capitalise on Wolves’ struggles

It is perplexing that Liverpool did not plan to make a move last summer, watched him join Wolves for £40 million and subsequently struggle, and now, fancy a potential deal.

Perhaps they feel that his struggles makes this summer the ideal time to make a move. Wolves have been poor this season. And they remain in the battle to stay in the Premier League.

If they are convinced that he will be much better, then they may feel that buying him this summer makes a lot more sense from a financial point of view.

Nunes definitely has the ability to be a lot better. He has been described as an ‘unbelievable‘ talent. Perhaps Liverpool are hoping that a move to Anfield can act as a catalyst for an upturn in form.