Liverpool could now sign Matheus Nunes this summer, they've been watching him for years











Liverpool are now very keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer.

That’s according to Ryan Taylor, via Give Me Sport, as Liverpool turn their attention to the next transfer window.

It’s going to be a big summer at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s squad needing some investment.

Central midfield is an area that needs attention, and Liverpool have been linked with plenty of options.

Jude Bellingham is the most high-profile target, although Real Madrid and Manchester City also like the English wonderkid.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Some Liverpool club legends believe it’s only a matter of time before Bellingham joins the Reds.

Whether that’s the case or not, Liverpool may be in the market for more than one midfielder this summer.

Matheus Nunes has emerged as an option for Liverpool, less than a year after joining Wolves.

The club are big fans of the Portuguese 24-year-old, however, Julen Lopetegui may not be as keen.

That could aid Jurgen Klopp in bringing in the impressive international.

Liverpool very keen on Matheus Nunes

Speaking about the Nunes’s future, Taylor said: “I think he’s highly rated by Liverpool because they were scouting him during his time at Sporting.

“Interestingly, I don’t think Nunes is that highly rated by Lopetegui.

“He’s not always in the team, he usually is, but he’s not played every week like Neves or Moutinho.

“I thought at the start of the season that Nunes would come into a league of his own at Wolves and be the heir to Neves.

“They are slightly different players, but I think there is scope for a deal to be done there.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Nunes had appeared in all-but-one of Wolves’s Premier League matches since signing in the summer, up until the last weekend.

Lopetegui left Nunes on the bench against Leeds United, but was called up by Portugal for his international break.

Matheus Nunes is a brilliant dribbler, and carries the ball up the pitch through midfield rather than passing it, something Liverpool currently lack.

It’s an attribute that Bellingham is also very strong in, meaning the Portuguese might be an alternative to him, rather than brought in at the same time.

Liverpool believe Nunes has real potential, and that hasn’t been completely fulfilled at Wolves yet.

Anfield may be the place he takes his next step in the Premier League.

