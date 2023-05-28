Glenn Hoddle now wants Tottenham to go and sign £50m PL midfielder this summer











Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle is reportedly keen for the club to sign James Maddison this summer.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail which outlines the England international’s potential destinations before next season.

James Maddison has a huge task on his hands this afternoon.

He’s got to try and keep Leicester City in the Premier League as they host West Ham United.

A win is the only result that potentially keeps them in the Premier League, and even then, they need Everton to draw or lose.

Regardless of the result today, it looks likely that the 26-year-old will be on his way out of the King Power Stadium very soon.

Tottenham have been linked with Maddison and he reportedly has the support of club legend Glenn Hoddle.

Whether that’s enough to convince him to join Spurs over the likes of Newcastle or Arsenal has yet to be seen.

However, Tottenham could do with a creative outlet like Maddison going into next season.

Hoddle big fan of Tottenham target Maddison

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Leicester want at least £50m for him even if they are relegated to the Championship.

‘Maddison has been a target for Newcastle since last year but was understood to be holding out for Tottenham.

‘The London club are desperate to add midfield creativity and Maddison has supporters such as club legend Glenn Hoddle.’

There are a lot of problems at Spurs right now that need to be resolved quickly.

Daniel Levy still hasn’t decided who his next manager will be after missing out on Arne Slot.

He also needs to appoint a new sporting director and decide on Harry Kane’s future.

Maddison is a very talented player, but his effectiveness depends a lot on the system a team plays.

There’s no point Tottenham signing Maddison this summer if whoever takes charge doesn’t play with a number 10, even if Hoddle would like to see him at the club.

He could be shifted out wide or into a deeper role, but he wouldn’t be as effective.

Spurs can’t spend as much as it would cost to buy Maddison until they know he’s going to be useful.

It means they could lose ground on the other teams interested in the 26-year-old with competition to sign him likely to be very competitive.

