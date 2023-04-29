‘Very realistic possibility’: ‘Sensational’ midfielder could decide to join Tottenham this summer – journalist











James Maddison could decide to join Tottenham this summer according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, Jacobs was discussing Maddison amid interest from both Spurs and Newcastle, and according to the journalist, joining Spurs is a very realistic possibility for the Leicester City star.

Indeed, Jacobs says that Maddison could well have the desire to move to London and earn a bigger wage, stating that even without Champions League football, Tottenham may be able to pay Maddison more than Newcastle.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs move looming

Jacobs shared what he knows about Maddison.

“It’s the same with Maddison. Newcastle have always tried for Maddison, but the summer is the only possibility they can get. If they get Champions League football and Spurs don’t, but as of now, Maddison was waiting and Spurs were a very realistic possibility. There could be the desire to move to London and a bigger wage. Even with Champions League football, Newcastle can’t throw their wage structure out of the window and Spurs’ wage structure is higher,” Jacobs said.

Welcome gift

Signing James Maddison this summer would be the perfect welcoming gift for whoever the new Tottenham manager is.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs will try to sign Maddison this summer regardless of who their gaffer is, and it’s hard to imagine that any incumbent boss will turn their nose up at Maddison.

Indeed, the ‘sensational’ midfielder is a top class talent, and whether it’s Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany or Ryan Mason, the midfielder would improve this Tottenham team no matter which system he’s playing in.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

