Arsenal reportedly want to sign £60m player who said he's happy to let Bukayo Saka date his sister











Arsenal are now reportedly keen to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who has some interesting to things to say about Bukayo Saka.

In an interview during last year’s World Cup, Maddison was asked which of his teammates he would be happy to have as a brother-in-law.

“The first one who springs to mind I think is Bukayo Saka,” Maddison said.

“B’s just such a nice kid. I saw Luke [Shaw] talk about B. I saw Jack [Grealish] about B. And you just get this relationship with him.

“He’s such a nice guy to everyone that you build such a good relationship with him.

“And if I had a sister or a daughter and they said to me: ‘Oh I’m going on a date with Bukayo Saka’, I’d be like: ‘Enjoy yourself. Let him pay, but enjoy yourself’.”

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka has a reputation within both the Arsenal and England squad as being a lovely bloke.

He’s also just committed his future to the Gunners with a bumper new deal.

Saka could soon be joined by James Maddison at Arsenal after being linked with a move to The Emirates.

The playmaker is being chased by Tottenham and Newcastle this summer.

Playing Champions League football could be the deciding factor if it came down to a choice between the two North London clubs.

Maddison pays Arsenal star Saka bizarre compliment

The £60m-valued playmaker would offer Mikel Arteta a fantastic attacking option next season.

It’s hard to see Maddison coming in and starting ahead of Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has been one of the best players in the league this season and is also the club’s captain.

However, Arteta does tend to bring Odegaard off and having Maddison in reserve would be a fantastic option.

The 26-year-old can take games by the scruff of the neck and change them singlehandedly.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He’s comfortable picking up the ball in deep areas before either drifting past defenders or launching a quick attack with a pinpoint long-range pass.

Maddison could also combine with Saka at Arsenal in a similar way to Harvey Barnes at Leicester.

The pair are The Foxes’s top scorers this season with Maddison normally assisting the tricky winger.

Having that option at The Emirates next year certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing.

