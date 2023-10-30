‘Glaring’: Mark Wilson says he knows exactly where Celtic need to strengthen in the January transfer window

The January transfer window edges ever close and there is clear work needing to be done by Celtic to strengthen key areas of the team.

The goalkeeping question is going to need to be addressed soon as is getting a player in that can challenge Greg Taylor for that left-back spot.

But, according to former Celtic defender, Mark Wilson, Celtic must fix one ‘glaring gap’ in the squad if they want to take the team forward on all fronts.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “I think the glaring gap for Celtic is that frontman.

“I think in the wide areas when [Liel] Abada is back and [Marco] Tilio will come back one day. And with [Mikey] Johnston in the mix and you’ve got Yang and Maeda and Palma.

“All you’ve got is Kyogo who will score you goals through the middle.

“Now the replacement for Kyogo sometimes seems to be Maeda playing in that role and if it’s not him it’s [Hyeongyu] Oh.”

It’s no secret that Celtic were looking to strengthen four key areas in the summer and whilst they failed to strengthen two of them, they still managed to sign eight new players.

But not having a decent backup to Kyogo is one that really bugs the Celtic support. The Japanese striker has been excellent holding the front line pretty much on his own all season as Oh sits on the bench.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

But, to be fair to the Korean, he hasn’t been getting anywhere near the amount of minutes he needs to make an impact on games. Until Saturday in the capital.

Given the majority of the second half, Oh only managed one shot on goal and got just nine touches of the ball. That suggests to me that he’s not doing enough to get involved in the play. [SofaScore]

Maybe, given more time, Oh will start to show his quality. He certainly did last season. But are the Celtic fans and Rodgers prepared to be patient with him? Only time will tell.

