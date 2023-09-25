‘I’m waiting’: Michael Stewart thinks 22-year-old Celtic youngster could become brilliant soon

Celtic’s signing policy means that the club’s model of buying young players, developing them and selling them on takes patience and time.

And sometimes that’s something you don’t get at a club like Celtic. The demands are such that the pressure is on to win every game, so blooding in new talent is extremely difficult.

And that seems to be the case of 22-year-old, Hyeongyu Oh. The Korean international striker is currently playing second fiddle to Kyogo Furuhashi as the Japanese striker continues to bang in the goals this season.

This limits Oh’s time on the pitch to minutes off the bench and that is what BBC pundit Michael Stewart believes could be hindering the youngster’s progress at the club.

However, Stewart believes that Oh will be a success at Celtic if he’s given the opportunity.

Stewart said [BBC Sportsound], “You know when I watch Oh, I look and I think he’s got all the attributes to be really effective and I don’t know whether it’s just he needs more game team or what.

“But I’m waiting for him to burst into life in terms of moments that affect the game.

“Because, as I said, I look at him and think he’s got all the attributes you would want, but he’s never really been able to piece it all together.”

Hyeongyu Oh has a good scoring record for Celtic

Oh’s scoring record at Celtic is pretty decent. He averaged a goal every 86 minutes last season and whilst he has still to get off the mark under Brendan Rodgers, he has only featured four times in the green and white hoops amassing just 61 minutes of football. [Transfermarkt]

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

In a way, I can understand Rodgers’ reluctance to drop Kyogo considering the team was in a sticky patch of form but with the Japanese striker having a shoulder issue, the time will come for the Celtic manager to bite the bullet and leave his star striker on the bench.

And that is when Oh needs to grab his chance. Labelled as one of South Korea’s potential superstars by Jurgen Klinsmann, it’s clear Oh just needs regular time on the pitch to show what he can really do.

Unless Rodgers gives him that, the youngster will never flourish and Celtic may be letting another youngster become another one of their untapped potentials.

In other news, ‘Seriously considering’: 22-year-old ‘impressive’ Celtic star set for international breakthrough – journalist