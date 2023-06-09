TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison would not want to join Spurs this summer.

The North Londoners are set to begin a new era under Ange Postecoglou now. Tottenham fans are hoping that the days of boring, defensive football are long gone, with attractive football set to return to Spurs.

One of Postecoglou’s top summer transfer targets is reportedly Maddison, but Agbonlahor has claimed on talkSPORT that he can’t see this move happening.

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks James Maddison will not want to join Tottenham

The Telegraph reported yesterday that James Maddison is a priority target for Tottenham this summer.

The Englishman suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, and with just a year left on his contract, it is almost guaranteed that he will leave.

Fabrizio Romano revealed today that Postecoglou has personally asked Spurs to sign Maddison, and 90Min have claimed that the North Londoners have now opened talks about a potential move.

Agbonlahor agrees that Maddison is the type of player Tottenham need, but he thinks the Englishman would rather join some other club this summer.

After suggesting James Ward-Prowse when asked who Spurs should sign this summer, Agbonlahor said: “They need more creativity in midfield – even a James Maddison, even though I don’t think he would go to Spurs.”

TBR View:

Maddison is expected to be a wanted man this summer.

The Mirror claimed recently that along with Tottenham, both Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in the midfielder, with Leicester hoping to get more than £50 million for him.

The Gunners and Eddie Howe’s side can offer Maddison something that Spurs can’t – Champions League football. That could prove to be a stumbling block for Postecoglou if all three clubs bid for him.

However, with Spurs reportedly opening talks already, their fans will be hoping they’ll go all out to get Maddison to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before others make a bid.

