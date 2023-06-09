Gabby Agbonlahor tells Tottenham to sign ‘the most underrated player in the Premier League’

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Spurs have just appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, and the Aussie plays an attractive style of football. That means Tottenham need creative players in their side – a number 10 to be specific.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor believes Ward-Prowse would be perfect for Tottenham this summer.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Gabby Agbonlahor urges Tottenham to sign James Ward-Prowse

Ever since Christian Eriksen left Tottenham and Dele Alli’s form fell off a cliff, Spurs haven’t really had an attacking midfielder in their squad.

Antonio Conte’s system didn’t need one either, so Daniel Levy didn’t bother spending the big bucks on a number 10.

Now, with Postecoglou at the helm, attacking football will be back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

Agbonlahor was asked to name the one player Spurs should try and sign this summer under the Aussie, and he quickly named James Ward-Prowse.

He said: “I would say the big position for them is number 10. They lack a lot of creativity.

“I would go and get Ward-Prowse. They’re going to get him at a cut fee with the relegation of Southampton.”

Tottenham-linked James Ward-Prowse – Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Despite the relegation, James Ward Prowse will go down as a Southampton legend.

The Englishman has been there all his life, but he is too good to be playing in the Championship next season, and it is very likely he will sign for a Premier League side.

Micah Richards claimed last year that Ward-Prowse is ‘the most underrated player in the Premier League‘. He definitely has a point, and it’s about time the midfielder got a chance at a big club.

However, whether Tottenham will make a move to sign him this summer is anyone’s guess.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images