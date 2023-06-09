Tottenham now open talks to sign ‘incredible’ £40m player

Tottenham have now entered into talks to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to reports.

Maddison is believed to be one of Tottenham’s main targets heading into the summer window and is a player that Ange Postecoglou has personally agreed the club make a move for.

And according to 90Min, talks have now been opened with the Foxes as Spurs look to beat Newcastle to the signing.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham open talks with James Maddison

According to 90Min, Tottenham have now opened talks to sign Maddison, who is expected to leave Leicester.

The England man was one of the only players to emerge with credit for the Foxes in an otherwise miserable season for the Midlands club.

90Min reports how Spurs could make Maddison a contract offer that puts him in the same sort of wage bracket as Harry Kane.

Tottenham are hoping their decision to move early on for Maddison will see them beat Newcastle and others to the punch. Arsenal are also keen on the Leicester man, while Liverpool have also shown interest.

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ midfielder for his performances with Leicester, Maddison is keen to move back to a Premier League club to enhance his chances of being in England’ Euros 2024 squad.

Acting quickly

Tottenham did the hard part in bringing in a new manager in Postecoglou. The key for them now is that they bring in the players to help the new manager.

Maddison is the ideal signing for Tottenham. He brings a creativity to the midfield that they’ve lacked for some time now.

Indeed, since Christian Eriksen left, there has been a gaping hole in that number ten area.

Spurs fans will hope that by moving quickly they can beat off the competition to get Maddison in. And if they do get this finished, then it’s a great start to the window.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images