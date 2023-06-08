Ange Postecoglou has only been the Tottenham manager for a matter of days, but he’s already thinking about who he can sign for the north London club.

The Australian was brilliant at recruitment during his time at Celtic, completely overhauling the squad and making the Bhoys the dominant force in Scotland once again.

According to The Telegraph, Postecoglou already has one player in mind as a top target this summer in the shape of James Maddison.

The ‘incredible’ midfielder has been linked with Spurs for quite some time now, Antonio Conte was said to be a fan, and according to Sky Sports, the north London club were keen to sign Maddison this summer regardless of who their new manager was.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Luckily for Spurs, they’ve hired a manager who has the same idea as the club and Postecoglou wants Maddison through the door this summer.

To be honest, it’s not hard to see why the Spurs boss wants to sign Maddison.

The England international has been brilliant for Leicester over the past three years, despite the fact they’ve just been relegated, and a drop down to the Championship would usually mean that he’s available for a cut-price fee.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case on this occasion.

Indeed, The Telegraph report that Leicester still want £50m for the player, and while that is still good value for Maddison, that’s a huge amount of money when you’re buying from a club that has just been relegated.

As we know, Daniel Levy doesn’t always bow to the whims of a selling club, so don’t be surprised if Tottenham try to drive that price down as they pursue the midfielder ahead of the summer.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images