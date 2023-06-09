The Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham Hotspur has begun, and the Australian has apparently asked the board to go and sign James Maddison for him from Leicester City.

Spurs have a lot to do in this summer’s transfer window. From keeping Harry Kane to strengthening numerous areas of the squad, a lot of work needs to be done.

A number 10 has been a necessity for Tottenham ever since Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli left. Postecoglou is keen to address that, and Romano has claimed that Maddison is the man who the new Spurs boss wants.

Fabrizio Romano says Ange Postecoglou has asked Tottenham to sign James Maddison

James Maddison is almost guaranteed to leave Leicester City this summer.

The Englishman is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, but unfortunately for him, his Foxes side suffered relegation on the final day of the season.

The Mirror reported at the end of last month that Tottenham, Newcastle United and Arsenal are all interested in Maddison and believe they can get him for a fee of around £40 million.

Now, Romano has shared the latest, and has revealed that Postecoglou has asked for Maddison and negotiations over a transfer will begin soon. Newcastle are also still in the race to sign him.

He tweeted: “Tottenham and Newcastle are into the race to sign James Maddison. He’s set to leave Leicester, negotiations will take place soon.

“Postecoglou asked for Maddison but Newcastle are working on this deal since last summer.”

TBR View:

Tottenham could become a force in the Premier League next season if they sign a top-quality number 10.

Spurs have really missed goals from midfield since Eriksen and Alli’s exits, and Harry Kane, at times, has had to do it all on his own to get Tottenham over the line.

With an attack-minded manager like Postecoglou at the helm now, the ‘exceptional‘ Maddison could thrive for Spurs, and if Daniel Levy can keep hold of Kane too, they will have one of the best attacks in the country.

However, Newcastle are also keen to sign Maddison and they can offer Champions League football. That could give them an edge over Spurs in potential transfer negotiations.

