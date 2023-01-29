Fulham transfer news: Sander Berge 'in talks' with club, Liverpool and Newcastle both interested











Fulham are now reportedly in talks with Liverpool and Newcastle United target Sander Berge.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, who shared an update via Twitter.

With just over 48 hours left in the January transfer window, the scramble is beginning to secure last-minute targets.

Fulham have been linked with a number of central midfielders in this window.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update this morning on their pursuit of Torino’s Sasa Lukic.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lukic, who had previously been linked with Leeds, now appears to be a key target for Marco Silva’s side.

Fulham have also been credited with interest for Flamengo midfielder Andre this month.

Now, they’ve become the latest team to set their sights on Sheffield United’s Norwegian number eight.

Fulham could have to fight off the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle to secure Berge’s signature.

Fulham want Liverpool and Newcastle target Berge

Solhekol shared the latest update on Berge’s future on Twitter, saying: “Fulham in talks to sign Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United for £20m plus add ons.”

A report from Dean Jones at the start of the month suggested that Liverpool really liked Berge.

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has been an area of concern this season, but they have their sights set on bigger targets in the summer.

The likes of Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

Newcastle were linked with Berge this morning in The Mirror (29/1 p77), as they look to secure any last-minute targets.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

They’re currently weighing up a bid for the 25-year-old, although their move for Anthony Gordon may price them out of a bid.

Arguably Fulham’s best player this season has been Joao Palhinha, who was signed from Sporting in the summer.

Right now, Silva doesn’t have any quality cover for the Portuguese in case he picks up an injury or a suspension.

Berge would certainly be an upgrade on Fulham’s current options, but the £20m fee seems very steep for a back-up player.

He has scored more goals and provided more assists than any of Fulham’s other midfielder options this season.

However, Sheffield United are also pushing hard to be promoted and may not want to lose one of their key players.

Fulham can’t compete financially with Liverpool or Newcastle, and so if either team come in for Berge, they may miss out.

