Anthony Gordon is in Newcastle undergoing medical ahead of Everton transfer











Newcastle United are close to announcing the signing of Everton winger Anthony Gordon, with the player on Tyneside this morning.

Gordon is in Newcastle ready to undertake his medical and complete a move to the Toon. According to Sky’s Keith Downie, Gordon will take his medical then put the finishing touches on a transfer which could end up costing Newcastle around £45m.

Downie claims the fee for Gordon is £40m guaranteed, with a further £5m in add-ons. Sky have also confirmed the same news on their transfer centre page.

Anthony Gordon is on Tyneside this morning undergoing his Newcastle medical 👨🏻‍⚕️ … while putting the finishing touches to his £40m (+£5m bonuses) transfer to Newcastle United #NUFC ✍🏼 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 28, 2023

Gordon has been a target for a number of clubs in recent windows but had remained at Everton over the summer in the hope of signing a new deal.

However, with Frank Lampard now sacked and pressure growing at the club, Gordon has opted to move on. The winger was also harassed by Everton fans recently, in a move likely to have aided his decision.

Gordon missed training a few times this week to force the move through. Farhad Moshiri is expected to reinvest the funds to help new manager, Sean Dyche.

Newcastle, meanwhile, get their wish in the form of a new attacking wide player. After losing Chris Wood, Eddie Howe had made it clear he wanted a new attacker this month.

TBR’s View: Gordon can thrive under Howe at Newcastle

He might have lost his way a bit at times at Everton in what is a sinking ship but the talent is there with Gordon and he should relish working with Howe.

Newcastle are flying and it’s a great time to be joining the club. If Gordon can produce what he did initially when he broke through then he can be a big success.

£40m is a decent chunk of change. But PIF mean business with Newcastle, and this is another statement of their intent.