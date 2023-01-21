Journalist claims 'perfect' Liverpool midfield target is wanted by Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea are just two of the clubs reportedly vying for Moises Caicedo.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are in dire need of revamping their midfield amid ageing legs and expiring contracts.

Although Liverpool are seemingly prioritising Jude Bellingham, the Reds have several names on their wishlist.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has previously spoken of Liverpool’s interest in the Brighton midfielder.

He told GiveMeSport: “It’s hard to say with certainty right now.

“Klopp, for sure, has asked for a central midfielder.

“Moises Caicedo is one of the names Liverpool are monitoring with attention.

“But Brighton, to date, have no plans to sell him.”

However, Chelsea are also said to be in pursuit of Caicedo alongside the Anfield outfit.

On Saturday, The Mirror reported that the Blues have seen a bid of £55m turned down.

It is believed that Chelsea could up their offer to something closer to the £65m wanted by the Seagulls.

Now, Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that the Blues really want a midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

The CBS journalist also said Graham Potter would like to be reunited with his former Brighton player.

When asked whether a move for Caicedo is a possibility, Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “This is something that Graham Potter would like.

“He’s obviously a big fan of the player and he has worked with him before.

“Chelsea are still keen to bring in a midfielder before the window shuts, so the Caicedo interest is very concrete.”

Liverpool urged to sign Caicedo ‘now’

Caicedo has really stepped up for Brighton since they sold Yves Bissouma in the summer.

ESPN pundit and former United States international Janusz Michallik has urged Liverpool to sign the 21-year-old.

“Caicedo, for Liverpool, I would do it now, if there’s a way. They need legs,” he told ESPN.

“That midfield needs legs. And that’s exactly what you’re going to get.

“A physical player, box-to-box, he can defend, he can attack. We saw his goal at the World Cup.

“Moises Caicedo, the profile for Liverpool, at this moment, they need it now.

“They need it right away because that’s not going to be easily fixed even when everybody’s healthy.

“That would be a perfect signing.”

However, if Chelsea are also interested, then Liverpool will need to act fast.