Tottenham Hotspur legend Ramon Vega has admitted that the club are about to do a great piece of business by signing Luka Vuskovic.

Vega took to social media to give his verdict on the latest potential incoming at Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou has already put his own twist on the Spurs squad in his short time at the club.

Their signings this summer were all under the age of 26 and have plenty of potential to continue improving.

Even the likes of James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario could end up getting even better under Postecoglou.

Several youngsters have been brought in with one eye on the future.

Alejo Veliz won’t play for Spurs until at least next year but could be their centre-forward for years to come.

Defender Ashley Phillips has also impressed Postecoglou and has jumped up the pecking order during his short time at the club.

Luka Vuskovic appears to be the latest player set to join Tottenham with the future in mind.

Ramon Vega has now given his opinion on Tottenham signing Vuskovic.

He seems to be very excited about the teenage centre-back arriving in North London.

Vega gives verdict on Tottenham signing Vuskovic

Posting on social media, Vega said: “Great talent and is probably a good prospect CB for @SpursOfficial in the future if he develops well within the next few years from what I saw of him for his age he is quite advanced and mature. Good choice.”

Vuskovic could complete a move to Spurs very soon but don’t expect to see him working under Postecoglou for a while.

He’s expected to stay at Hajduk Split until 2025 when he turns 18, which should ultimately benefit his development.

Although he won’t be working with the very best talent, he’s much more likely to be playing senior football.

The 2007-born already has 11 first-team appearances to his name although he hasn’t featured this season.

Vega’s thoughts will be echoing those of many Tottenham fans who are getting excited about Vuskovic.

Focusing on signing the best young talent from around the world has worked for plenty of other clubs such as Brentford and Brighton.

If they can avoid paying large transfer fees for these players further down the line by bringing them in early then that certainly benefits the club.

However, the risk exists that he might not develop into the defender they think he could be based on plenty of different factors.