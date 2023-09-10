Although a deal is close, journalist says Luka Vuskovic won’t be joining Spurs immediately

Although a deal is now nearing completion, 16-year-old Luka Vuskovic won’t be joining Tottenham Hotspur from Hajduk Split immediately.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold who shared the update on X.

Gold said that a deal was now almost done between the sides but Vuskovic won’t join until 2025 when he turns 18-years-old.

Gold said: “Deal almost done for Spurs to sign 16-year-old Luka Vusković from Hajduk Split, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“The young centre-back is expected to join Tottenham in 2025 after he turns 18.”

Gold’s update comes after Fabrizio Romano earlier claimed an exclusive on Spurs closing in on the signing.

And whilst Spurs fans may be disappointed that Vuskovic won’t be able to join the club immediately, they’ll no doubt enjoy tracking his progress in Croatia.

Hajduk Split are known for having one of several excellent academies in the country.

And despite only being 16-years-old, the reported £12m Split are receiving from Tottenham for Vuskovic will be a record-breaking sale.

Such is his perceived potential, Spurs are willing to pay such a fee for a player they won’t see in play in North London for over a year.

Therefore, when 18-year-old Vuskovic joins Spurs, fans will be hoping that he’ll be ready to start for the club almost immediately.

And those fans will surely be very happy that the club are now looking to invest in young potential.

Ange Postecoglou is known for being excellent at working with young players and that may be a reason the club are so keen to take a new approach.

Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips are surely two signings that the club hope will benefit from Postecoglou’s coaching.

Moreover, Spurs fans will surely believe that it’s realistic that Postecoglou will still be Tottenham manager when the time comes for Vuskovic to join from Hajduk Split.

The new boss has shown all the right signs thus far in his tenure that he’s putting in place a successful foundation for a long-term future.