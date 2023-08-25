Alasdair Gold shares what’s actually happening with Alejo Veliz at Tottenham now

Journalist Alasdair Gold has provided an update on new Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast, Gold talked about the teenage forward who arrived from Rosario Central.

There was plenty of excitement among Spurs fans that week as it looked like they were finally going to make a defensive signing.

After weeks of speculation, Micky Van de Ven was finally arriving at the club from Wolfsburg.

He’s been brilliant in his first two matches and already started to justify his £43m fee.

However, all of a sudden Tottenham were also about to sign a young forward from Argentina called Alejo Veliz.

Very little was known about the 19-year-old, but his move was confirmed quickly and despite Rosario Central wanting him back on loan, Spurs have said no.

Gold has now shared what’s happening with Veliz at Tottenham having not made either matchday squad this season.

The teenager is competing with Dane Scarlett to be Richarlison’s backup, although Postecoglou would likely turn to Son Heung-min to play upfront if anything happened to the Brazilian.

Speaking about the 19-year-old, Gold said: “I should stress because people have been asking me so much about it.

“Alejo Velix, the young Argentine striker who came on board, he is alive, he is training with Spurs, he is training with the first-team. He got his work permit, 24 hours after he joined.

“Him and Van de Ven got them at the same time. And, yes, he is training with the first-team but as Postecoglou said, don’t expect to see him for the first half of the season. It’s going to be very much an adaption for four months.

“I do think it’s a bit odd we haven’t seen him much in training photos, but from what I understand he has been training with the first-team.”

Tottenham fans will be pleased to hear from Gold that Veliz is still working with the first team.

Postecoglou doesn’t need to rush the Argentinian into action right now and patience will be required as he adapts to life in England.

Premier League clubs are looking to South America more and more often to bring in young talent.

Postecoglou might be hoping Giovani Lo Celso can take his young compatriot under his wing as he gets used to life in North London.