Tottenham to sign Croatian talent Luka Vusković, says Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham have made a move to beat a host of clubs to the signing of Croatian youngster, Luka Vusković.

Making a move outside of the window to snap up the teenager, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Spurs are the club who will sign Vuskovic.

Taking to his social media account on X just now, Romano has confirmed that paperwork is being finalised for Vuskovic to sign for Tottenham.

Tottenham to sign Luka Vuskovic

Vuskovic is currently on the books at Hajduk Split. However, he is seen as one of the top up and coming youngsters in Europe and Spurs have made their move.

Romano has confirmed that Spurs have beaten a host of clubs to sign Vuskovic and that in the end, the player himself only wanted Tottenham.

Paperwork is now being finalised by the clubs and Vuskovic should be a new Tottenham player soon.

Whether or not Vuskovic will move to England immediately remains to be seen. Spurs could well see his development best served by remaining in Croatia for now.

However, Ange Postecoglou is keen to see young players develop at Spurs and after being impressed with Ashley Phillips, Vuskovic could be the next to get a chance.

Making moves

Few fans will have expected their club to make a new signing after the deadline but it seems like Tottenham have made their move here.

Strengthening the youth ranks is always a big bonus for clubs in Europe and Tottenham are clearly making moves to add strength and quality.

Vuskovic looks like being another one to watch and given the competition they’ve beaten to land him, Tottenham can be excited about his future.