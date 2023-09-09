‘At this point’: Teenager more likely to replace injured Romero at Tottenham than Dier

Cristian Romero has picked up a bit of an injury on international duty and Tottenham are now sweating on his fitness.

Romero has been superb this season and is already a key player for Ange Postecoglou. But a knock during Argentina’s win against Ecuador could derail things a tad.

However, even if Romero is injured, that doesn’t mean Eric Dier will be getting a chance, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Ashley Phillips more likely to replace Cristian Romero than Eric Dier

Answering questions for Football London in a Q&A session, Gold was asked about who could step in to replace Romero.

Photo by Matt McNulty – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And while the obvious and experienced answer is Eric Dier, Gold believes that as it stands, teenage defender Ashley Phillips is more likely to get the nod.

“Fingers crossed this is just a precautionary move and more than a week’s recovery will be enough. As for who steps in, at this point it could well be Ashley Phillips judging by recent squad selections. It would certainly tell us plenty about Eric Dier’s position in the squad,” Gold said.

Phillips is believed to have already seriously impressed Ange Postecoglou and it seems only a matter of time before he gets a look in.

For Dier, it remains unclear what his future holds. As of now, he seems well out of the picture.

A star of the future

Among all the big money signings this summer, the addition of Ashley Phillips at Tottenham was one that was quietly celebrated at the club.

Spurs managed to beat a host of clubs to the signing of Phillips and the early indications are that he is going to be a star for them.

If Romero is injured, then we won’t be surprised to see Philllips thrown in at all. And if he is, then you can bet your bottom dollar that he’ll do just fine.