‘Fantastic’ £40m player is now most likely to join Tottenham

23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is now most likely to end up at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That’s according to The Telegraph who report that the £40m man is also wanted by West Ham.

West Ham actually had a bid rejected last night, and could be moving on to other targets now, which has led to Spurs becoming the most likely side to sign the England international.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It had previously been reported that Gallagher wasn’t interested in a move to Spurs but that position may have now changed.

It seems increasingly likely that the midfielder will leave Stamford Bridge this summer despite his good pre-season involvement.

The England international has long been coveted by Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be a big admirer of the player.

A move for the ‘fantastic’ midfielder could be sanctioned to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 27-year-old Danish international seems closer to a move to Atletico de Madrid by the day.

Spurs are also credited with interest in 26-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frank Kessie.

It was reported yesterday that the La Liga midfielder is on a list of candidates to replace the outbound Hojbjerg.

All in all, it seems there are a lot of moving pieces in Tottenham’s midfield revamp this summer, and Conor Gallagher might be the next important piece of the puzzle.

Chelsea’s Gallagher most likely to join Tottenham

Although Spurs now seem to be the front-runners, you can definitely see why the club may not be Gallagher’s first preference.

As a Chelsea academy graduate Gallagher has often made it clear that he wants to stay and fight for his place at the club.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And with an exit now looking more likely, you wouldn’t think the midfielders first thought would be to join a big London rival.

However, with West Ham the other club seemingly vying for his signature, the midfielder may have to make a tough choice this summer.

The 23-year-old seems in good favour with England manager Gareth Southgate and he’ll need to continue to play games.

And if opportunities will be limited at Chelsea, who are having quite the summer upheaval, then it may be best to leave.

The Englishman has seven caps for his country and will hope to add to them at next summer’s UEFA Euro 2024.

And Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur could be a great platform to do so.