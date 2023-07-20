Tottenham may face an uphill battle to sign one of their midfield targets.

Conor Gallagher has been linked to Tottenham over the past few days, but in an ideal world, the £40m midfielder will not be signing for Spurs.

That is what Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour has been led to believe as he relayed what he knows about Gallagher on Last Word on Spurs.

Indeed, while Gilmour says that a move to Tottenham could well come to fruition, he stated that ideally the England international wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea.

Gallagher wants to stay

Gilmour shared what he knows about the player.

“I think that the two clubs would do business if Chelsea continue to be desperate, but we don’t know yet. Conor Gallagher is on Chelsea’s pre-season tour and Gallagher, in an ideal world, wants to stay at Chelsea and have a place under the new manager, and he is of course someone who could impress Pochettino with his style of play. So we’re at the stage of there being interest from Tottenham in Gallagher in the past, but he hasn’t moved on from Chelsea. I think he wants to try and stay at Chelsea if possible, if that doesn’t happen, then it very much so comes into play and there would be no issues with Chelsea and Tottenham doing business,” Gilmour said.

Can’t blame him

While a move to Tottenham would be very appealing to most players, we can understand why Gallagher wants to stay and fight at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s style of football suits him to a tee, and, at the end of the day, he’s a Chelsea boy, so it stands to reason to believe that he wants to fight for a place at his club.

Of course, things don’t always work out that way, and a departure could be on the horizon, but it’s not difficult to see why the player is keen on sticking it out and chancing his arm at Stamford Bridge.

Keep an eye on this one as things can change very quickly in football.