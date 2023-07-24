£40m Premier League player doesn’t want to join Tottenham Hotspur now

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Chelsea star Conor Gallagher doesn’t want to join Tottenham Hotspur, with the midfielder keen to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Gallagher’s future amid interest from Tottenham.

Spurs could be on the lookout for a new midfielder over the coming weeks as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Dane is reportedly edging closer to a switch to Madrid, with Conor Gallagher one of the names on Tottenham’s list should Hojbjerg depart.

Indeed, The Daily Mail recently claimed that Ange Postecoglou views Gallagher as his perfect midfield signing. But Jones has suggested the 23-year-old is determined to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claims that despite interest from a host of Premier League clubs, Gallagher wants to establish himself as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“Conor Gallagher does not want to leave Chelsea so interest from Spurs, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle is all leading nowhere at this moment in time,” the journalist said.

“This is a lad totally committed to establishing himself at the Bridge and while he will of course be open-minded further down the road if his path is totally backed, he’ll probably be in the starting line-up at the beginning of the season because there are no other options.

“Everton have been in touch over this one for the longest time and tried to sell themselves as a great platform for him to use to build his profile and standing in the game, and he would be pretty sure of game time week-after-week in their starting eleven.

“I don’t think Everton will totally let go of that hope until the window is closed but from Gallagher’s point of view, it’s not ideal. He would leave London for the right opportunity but is that it?”

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gallagher struggled for minutes last season after enjoying a brilliant loan spell at Crystal Palace during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Englishman could play a more prominent role under Pochettino this season though, especially after the departures of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea reportedly value Gallagher in excess of £40 million and as they are currently light in terms of options in midfield, it’s difficult to see him moving on anytime soon.