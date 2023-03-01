Fabrizio Romano says PL player could leave, after he's linked with Arsenal transfer











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that reported Arsenal target Alexis Mac Allister could leave Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

The Argentine, who won the World Cup in Qatar, has been a phenomenal player for club and country over the last year. He’s a fine midfielder, and it’s only a matter of time before he joins a bigger club.

Like Ben White and Leandro Trossard, could Mac Allister switch the Amex for the Emirates? Romano says he’d love to join a big side this summer.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Back in December, right after the World Cup, Spanish outlet AS claimed that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are battling to sign Brighton star Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old, branded as an ‘amazing’ player, has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the last two months.

All four clubs are expected to be on the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park, especially Liverpool and Arsenal, who could do with a top-quality midfielder.

Mac Allister would be a very interesting option, and Romano says he would love to leave Brighton for a bigger club in the summer transfer window.

He wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “I’m told Alexis Mac Allister has chances to leave in the summer as he’d love a top club move.

“But, Brighton guarantee they’ve not fixed a price tag yet and I guess is going to be another big fight to sign Brighton star in the summer.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal brought in a new midfielder in January – Jorginho – and that is proving to be an unbelievable bit of business by Edu and Mikel Arteta.

However, the Italian, like Granit Xhaka, is on the wrong side of 30, and neither player is a long-term solution for the current Premier League leaders.

Arsenal’s top target for the summer is reportedly Declan Rice and he would be a sensational signing. The Gunners should go all out for his signature, but he may not be the only midfielder they’ll try to sign.

A more natural box-to-box option could also be on Arteta’s wish list, and Mac Allister would be a very interesting option for that role.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

