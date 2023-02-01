Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make Declan Rice their top target ahead of the summer











Arsenal could be ready to pay £80 million to sign Declan Rice this summer, with The Evening Standard reporting that he’s now their top target.

Mikel Arteta landed a new midfielder ahead of yesterday’s deadline after the club brought in Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Gunners had identified Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as their number one January target, but the south coast outfit had no intention of letting him leave.

Arsenal are already planning ahead for the next transfer window and they have been heavily linked with a move for Rice.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Guardian reports that the Hammers star is leaning towards a switch to north London over joining Chelsea in the summer.

And it seems that Arteta’s men are ready to pay a huge fee to land the Englishman after missing out on Caicedo.

Arsenal make Rice their top target

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal will now be able to spend big in the summer after pulling out of deals for both Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners have identified Rice as their top priority ahead of the summer, with West Ham set to demand around £80 million.

But the outlet notes that his price-tag will certainly not discourage Arsenal from trying to sign him.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Rice has been ‘phenomenal’ for West Ham over the past few seasons and he looks set to secure a big move over the summer.

The England international would represent a statement signing from Arsenal, especially if they bring him in after lifting the Premier League title.

While it was a blow for Arteta to miss out on Caicedo, Rice is undoubtedly the superior player at this moment in time. At the age of 24, the Englishman could become a mainstay in Arsenal’s midfield for years to come.

