The father and agent of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was spotted at Anfield during Liverpool’s last home game.

That is according to FootballTransfers, who say that Carlos Mac Allister was at the stadium for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid last week.

The Reds went down 5-2 after going 2-0 up on a night which laid bare their need for a midfield overhaul when the summer transfer window opens.

The report claims that he was a guest of the club and that Liverpool are open to buying both Mac Allister and Mason Mount this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister agent spotted watching Liverpool at Anfield

That of course would depend on whether the Reds can get Jude Bellingham, who would be more expensive but is the man every top club seems to want this summer.

The report says that on the back of Mac Allister’s World Cup win with Argentina, his current asking price is around £70 million.

Brighton are financially secure and have no imperative to sell, with the likes of Moises Caicedo also potentially on the move this summer.

Roy Keane compared Mac Allister with Bellingham during the World Cup, during ITV’s punditry of the semi-final win over Croatia, hailing his ability to run into the box.

Keane said: “What I like about him is the timing, drifting in there, we see him do this week in week out. Getting himself in the right positions, reading the game, football intelligence, knowing where the ball is going to go.

“He’s definitely growing. He’s new to international football. We love to see this, we were praising Bellingham for it earlier in the tournament for this type of play.

“We don’t often see this from the modern midfielder. Showing his quality and getting better and better as the tournament goes on, considering he didn’t start the tournament.”