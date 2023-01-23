Chelsea Transfer News: Alexis Mac Allister on Boehly's list after Liverpool links











Chelsea are being linked with a move for Enzo Fernandez again but could go for Alexis Mac Allister if they are priced out of the deal.

Todd Boehly has spent over £400m on new players since arriving at Chelsea. He has continued to splash the cash this month too, with the likes of Madueke, Mudryk, and Badiashille all signing long-term deals.

However, the spending doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon. And according to The Guardian, Brighton’s Mac Allister is no Chelsea’s list if they can’t do a deal for Benfica star Fernandez. The Guardian claims that talks over a deal for Fernandez will start again this week.

But rather than being held to ransom, Chelsea are prepared to go for other players. And Mac Allister is one of them.

A move for the Argentinian World Cup winner would mean the Blues raiding Brighton for another player. They’ve already signed Marc Cucurella and have eyes on Mac Allister’s midfield partner, Moises Caicedo.

Mac Allister has been courted by a number of clubs this window. Most recently, Liverpool were credited with being interested in signing the midfielder. Lauded as ‘wonderful‘ recently for his performances, Mac Allister has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months.

TBR’s View: Mac Allister would be fine for Chelsea

It does seem like the next step for the Brighton man is to make a move to a club challenging right at the top.

Yes, he’s doing well at Brighton and could well find himself playing in Europe next season anyway. But Chelsea would be hard to turn down, as would Liverpool.

The lure of the project at Chelsea right now, as well as those mega contracts and wages being offered is massive.

Unlike Fernandez, Mac Allister already knows the PL and seen as he’s cheaper, it might end up being the best option anyway.